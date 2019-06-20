One injured, two detained after shooting incident in Halkidiki

One man was injured in the hand during a shooting incident in the area of Nea Moudania in northern region of Halkidiki, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA on Thursday.

The 29-year-old man was hospitalised for treatment following a brawl with four other individuals, which is attributed to personal differences, the report said.

Police has detained two men who were allegedly involved in the incident, aged 29 and 31, who will appear before a prosecutor on Thursday. The fourth suspect remains at large.

Officers recovered one gun and bullet casings from the scene of the shooting.