Less than a year after it was upgraded with a third tank, the gas terminal on the island of Revythousa is confirming its strategic role as a feeder of the broader Balkan market, as on August 31 it will receive the first liquefied natural gas load destined for Bulgaria that is procured directly by a Bulgarian company.

Energico, owned by a former official of gas grid operator Bulgartransgaz, will be the first Bulgarian company to make a direct LNG procurement through Revythousa to cover Bulgaria’s needs, as the islet off the Attica coast is the only facility that allows for the diversification of natural gas sources in Greece’s northern neighbor, which is almost 100 percent dependent on Russian gas.

That option will become even easier when the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria pipeline starts operating, along with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), in 2020.