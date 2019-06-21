Waterboom Festival | Athens | June 22

An unconventional combination of aquatic fun and music, the Waterboom Festival takes place at the Olympic Stadium of Athens (OAKA) on Saturday, June 22. The festival features more than a dozen local music acts, including rappers Above the Hood, FY, Light, Mad Clip and Sink, and an eclectic mix of DJs. Guests will have access to boats, inflatable balls and water cannons as they listen to summer beats from the stage. The event runs from 2 to 9 p.m. The basic entrance ticket costs 10 euros and includes a waterproof case for your phone and valuables as well as a water pistol, while VIP tickets, which cost 15 euros, will also get you into the lounge area, among other benefits. Tickets can be purchased at www.viva.gr. For more information, visit www.waterboomfestival.com.

OAKA, 37 Kifissias