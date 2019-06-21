WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Vertigo | Epidaurus | June 22

TAGS: Film

Alfred Hitchcock’s psychological thriller and 1958 sensation “Vertigo” is set to light up the Little Theater of Ancient Epidaurus on Saturday, June 22 as part of the Athens Open Air Film Festival. The Hitchcock classic, which features a detective (James Stewart) who suffers from vertigo, was the first film to use the dolly zoom, a camera effect that distorts visual perception. A 30-minute drive away from Nafplio, the Little Theater of Ancient Epidaurus will present the film in cooperation with the British Council and the Athens & Epidaurus Festival. Admission is free of charge and the screening will begin at 9.30 p.m. For more details about the festival’s program, visit www.aoaff.gr.

Little Theater of Ancient Epidaurus, Palaia Epidavros, Argolida

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 