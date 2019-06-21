Vertigo | Epidaurus | June 22

Alfred Hitchcock’s psychological thriller and 1958 sensation “Vertigo” is set to light up the Little Theater of Ancient Epidaurus on Saturday, June 22 as part of the Athens Open Air Film Festival. The Hitchcock classic, which features a detective (James Stewart) who suffers from vertigo, was the first film to use the dolly zoom, a camera effect that distorts visual perception. A 30-minute drive away from Nafplio, the Little Theater of Ancient Epidaurus will present the film in cooperation with the British Council and the Athens & Epidaurus Festival. Admission is free of charge and the screening will begin at 9.30 p.m. For more details about the festival’s program, visit www.aoaff.gr.

Little Theater of Ancient Epidaurus, Palaia Epidavros, Argolida