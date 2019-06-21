Hozier | Athens | June 23

Irish singer/songwriter Hozier will be in Athens on Sunday, June 23 where he will be headlining the Release Athens Festival on the night. With a sea view from Plateia Nerou in Faliro, the musician whose style is a blend of blues, soul and gospel will perform numbers ranging from his 2013 breakout hit “Take Me to Church” to songs from his latest album “Wasteland, Baby!” He will be joined by fellow Irish singer Roisin Murphy and Belgian trio Hooverphonic on the Plateia Nerou stage, located in the Faliro Coastal Zone Olympic Complex. Tickets start from 40 euros and doors open at 5 p.m. For more details about the Release Athens Festival, which runs through June 30, visit releaseathens.gr.

