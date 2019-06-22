Andrew Bird | Athens | June 24

Fresh off the release of a Greek mythology-inspired album, Illinois native Andrew Bird is visiting Athens on Monday, June 24 for this year’s Summer Nostos Festival. An indie-rock instrumentalist, Bird is widely loved for his innovative loop work, violin playing and, most importantly, his whistling. His latest album, “My Finest Work Yet,” is his first with an overt political message. Bird will take to the Great Lawn stage at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center at 11 p.m. Admission is free. The music lineup of the Summer Nostos Festival, which runs through June 30, also features global artists Local Natives, Neneh Cherry, Balthazar and many more. For additional details, visit snfestival.org.



Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea