Spielberg Tribute | Athens | June 24

The films of American filmmaker Steven Spielberg, whose stunning scores have received widespread acclaim, will be the subject of a tribute concert by the Athens State Orchestra on Monday, June 24. Conducted by Adrian Prabava, the orchestra will pay homage to Spielberg classics such as “Indiana Jones” and “Schindler’s List,” while clips of his movies will accompany the performance. The event, organized in cooperation with the European Film Philharmonic Institute, is a part of this year’s Athens & Epidaurus Festival and will take place at the open-air Herod Atticus Theater, starting at 9 p.m. Regular tickets start from 20 euros, with discounts for students and seniors. For more information, visit greekfestival.gr.



Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis