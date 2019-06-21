Serial Athos monastery raider remanded

Police said on Friday that a man who was arrested on June 13 for stealing votive offerings from the Iviron Monastery on Mount Athos in northern Greece had also plundered other monasteries in the monastic community to the tune of at least 150,000 euros.



Police said the suspect, a 56-year-old Romanian national, removed necklaces, jeweled medallions, crosses as well as other gold and silver items from the Monastery of Aghios Pavlos in December 2014.



Furthermore, the investigation revealed that he had also snatched valuable items on another four occasions from monasteries on Mount Athos between November 2017 and May 2019.



The suspect has been remanded in custody.