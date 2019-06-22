The political confrontation between the two main rivals in the runup to the election seems to be repeating that of the EU polls, but in a more muted tone: New Democracy is trying to describe what it plans to do as a future government.



SYRIZA is focusing on its claim that behind ND’s proposals lies a dark plan which, despite the secrecy, is slowly being revealed as details slip out from its leader and other party cadres.

On the one hand, we again have an accusatory campaign, and on the other, a program published yesterday in a handy 16-page synopsis. Anyone interested in criticizing it can now simply read it.