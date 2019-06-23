The next government already has its work cut out for it. Greece may have avoided a protracted pre-election economic slowdown, but a ton of difficult political and economic issues have accumulated, deriving both from the strategic failures of the past four years, as well as from the flurry of benefits handed out in the last six months.

The government that will emerge from the general elections on July 7 will not have the luxury of time. It will have to work like a well-oiled machine. Its success and the country’s ability to free itself from the quagmire will be judged in the first few months.

In this environment, a cabinet that is the product of compromises within the party would be doomed to fail. Conditions demand the best that the winning party, but also the country, has to offer.