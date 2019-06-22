Police come under barrage of attacks in Exarchia

A group of self-styled anarchists lobbed homemade firebombs at riot police near the downtown Athens district of Exarchia in the early hours of Saturday but there were no reports of injuries.

The group attacked a riot police unit which had been stationed at the junction of Patission and Tositsa streets at 1.50 a.m. with a hail of Molotov cocktails.

A new attack followed at 2.05 a.m. on another unit at the junction of Tositsa and Zaimi Streets and a third took place at 2.43 a.m. at the junction of Tositsa and Notara.

In all cases, the perpetrators eluded arrest.