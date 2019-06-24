Late Cypriot president Christofias to be buried with state honors on Tuesday

Dimitris Christofias, the former Cypriot president who died last Friday at the age of 72, is to be buried on Tuesday at 5 p.m. with full state honors at Strovolos Cemetery in Nicosia, it emerged on Monday.

The funeral will be attended by several Cypriot and Greek dignitaries including Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The Cypriot government on Saturday declared three days of national mourning for the late statesman.

Christofias, who was president from 2008 to 2013, had been in a critical condition since being admitted to Nicosia General hospital in May.

Cyprus' first communist president, Christofias' tenure was marked by a financial crisis, and uproar over a fatal munitions blast and his failure to broker a peace deal for the divided nation.

