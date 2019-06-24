Loreena McKennitt | Athens | June 27

(RICHARD HAUGHTON)

Canadian artist Loreena McKennitt, celebrated around the world for her seductive signature fusion of Celtic, folk, world and pop music, will be performing at the Herod Atticus Theater as part of the Athens Festival on Thursday, June 17. Ten years after her last appearance in Greece, McKennitt will be returning with a new album under her belt, “Lost Souls,” her first of original material since 2006. For details and ticket reservations, visit www.greekfestival.gr.



Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.928.2900