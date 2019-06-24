Argyris Pedoulakis is returning to the Panathinaikos bench, after three years, for a third spell in the Greek double winners, the Greens announced on Monday.

He is succeeding Rick Pitino, who revealed last Friday his decision to return home after a particularly successful spell in Athens.

In a statement Panathinaikos confirmed Pedoulakis has signed a two-year contract and greeted his return saying “welcome home.”

Pedoulakis, 55, had a remarkable season last year at Peristeri leading the promoted side to the second spot of the regular season in the Basket League, beating Panathinaikos in the process, and the fourth in the play-offs.

He has been voted three times coach of the season in the Basket League.

In a separate development, relegated Lavrio reportedly intends to bypass the federation’s rejection of the expansion of the Basket League from 14 to 16 teams, and is about to buy out the Holargos franchise so as to extend its stay in the top flight.

Holargos had a successful year on court, making the playoffs in its only season in the Basket League, but its financial problems do not allow it to continue.