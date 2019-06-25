Justice Ministry refutes reports of injuries in prison brawl

The Justice Ministry on Tuesday issued an announcement refuting reports of injuries during a brawl between inmates at the Greek capital's Korydallos Prison earlier in the day.

Riot police has to be called into restore order at the facility after inmates in two adjacent blocks came to blows, with the brawl spilling out into the exercise yard.

Prison workers told Skai TV, however, that they had seen several inmates wielding makeshift knives and other weapons during the brawl, which they described as being particularly violent.

The ministry also refuted claims that one group of inmates tried to break into the hospital's administration offices.

“There were no acts of physical violence or extensive clashes,” the ministry said.

“Once the wings were secured, with the help of the Greek police, the inmates re-entered their cells and the prison's operation was fully restored,” it said, adding that cells were being searched for weapons and other contraband.