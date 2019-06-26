During Greece’s economic crisis, the country saw the evolution of a new kind of journalism which considers attacks on the traditional media as its mission. It comes as no surprise that Kathimerini’s culture of pluralism is viewed by the representatives of this kind of journalism as alien.



Neither is it any surprise that they take advantage of the paper’s pluralism to hold it responsible for opinions published in its pages which do not express Kathimerini’s main position – a position published in this column over the past 100 years.



The words of indignation and the conspiracy theories that dominated the public sphere for the past decade have lost steam. In the past, they were dangerous. Now they simply betray a pre-election despair.