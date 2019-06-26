A clash between inmates in two different wings of Korydallos Prison Tuesday left an Afghan detainee and a prison guard with injuries, while underlining the tense climate at Attica’s high-security penitentiary.



According to sources, the trouble started after an argument between a Georgian inmate and two Afghans escalated, culminating in the Georgian using a makeshift knife to stab one of the other men in the leg.



When other detainees got wind of the dispute, Georgians in the prison’s B Wing surged toward the E Wing, which accommodates mostly Afghans. An attempt by a prison guard to intervene resulted in his being stabbed in the arm.



Riot police were sent into the penitentiary to restore order and, at the sight of the armed officers, the inmates returned to their wings.

A subsequent shakedown of prisoners’ cells turned up numerous makeshift knives. Meanwhile the Greek Police launched a probe into the two stabbings.