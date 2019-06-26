Opposition leader urges high turnout in July 7 polls; puts lid on vote-mongering

Opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has reached out to voters, urging them to turn out for the July 7 snap polls despite them being held in the middle of the summer holiday season.

“If I may, I want to call for participation, especially among young people. They can vote and then go to the beach or go to the beach and then vote – polling stations are open until 7 p.m. - but they must take part in shaping their future,” Mitsotakis said in an interview on Antenna TV on Tuesday night.

The opposition leader accused ruling SYRIZA of “maxing out the lies and populism,” adding that he feels it is his duty to “recoup the reputation and credibility of politics.”

“We musn't forget that, at the end of day, we all live in this country together and we will either progress together or fall back together,” he added.

Mitsotakis, whose party is leading in public opinion polls, also sought to put a lid on rumors of vote-mongering within his party ranks, saying that he will not tolerate anyone taking the election result for granted.

“Ambition is fine and good. And the day after, if the Greek people put their trust in me, I will of course form a cabinet that will include many New Democracy cadres who are running for Parliament today. But I am very annoyed – and such information has obviously reached me – by anyone saying 'vote for me; I'm sure to become minister.' Anyone saying such things... needs to be careful because nothing stays a secret in Greece,” Mitsotakis warned.