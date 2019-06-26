Greece's National Council for Foreign Policy discusses Turkey

Greece's National Council for Foreign Policy was convening on Wednesday to discuss Turkey's activities off the coast of Cyprus and its refusal to heed warnings of sanctions from the European Union.

Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos is also expected to brief opposition parties on the EU's recent decision to take a tougher line against Ankara, which has flouted repeated calls to desist from natural gas exploration in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone.

This is the third meeting of the foreign policy council since the start of the year, with Turkey and Greece's response to its increasingly aggressive rhetoric and actions being the main topic of discussion.