Gang posed as PPC employees to rob elderly

Police have unraveled a gang whose members posed as employees of Public Power Corporation (PPC) to deceive scores of senior senior citizens in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, stealing jewelry and other valuables worth an estimated 170,000 euros and 6,000 euros in cash.



Police said they arrested six gang members, aged between 22 and 34, in connection with 11 robberies conducted between February and July last year.



The suspects talked their way into the homes of unsuspecting senior citizens by saying they wanted to monitor or resolve a problem with their electricity. This allowed them to steal whatever they could get their hands on, police said.