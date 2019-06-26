NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Two arrested at East Attica cannabis farms

TAGS: Crime

Two professionally equipped cannabis plantations were discovered by officers of the police narcotics squad in a forest area near the seaside resort town of Porto Rafti in Eastern Attica on Wednesday.

Two foreign nationals, aged 35 and 36, who were reportedly working at the plantations, were arrested.

Police said they uprooted a total of 690 cannabis trees from both plantations, which were linked by a narrow path through the forest. 

