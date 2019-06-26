NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Anarchist group throws flyers outside president's residence

TAGS: Crime

Members of self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas threw flyers outside the residence of President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Wednesday afternoon, in which they called on Greeks to abstain from the July general elections.

According to Greek media, the suspects rode on four motorcycles and fled as soon as they discarded the leaflets.

There was no information on any police detentions related to the incident.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 