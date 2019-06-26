Anarchist group throws flyers outside president's residence
According to Greek media, the suspects rode on four motorcycles and fled as soon as they discarded the leaflets.
Members of self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas threw flyers outside the residence of President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Wednesday afternoon, in which they called on Greeks to abstain from the July general elections.
There was no information on any police detentions related to the incident.