ATHEX: Stocks recover to enjoy a mild price increase

Despite the selling trend observed at the Greek bourse early on Wednesday and the distribution of dividends by a number of blue chip companies, stocks recovered in the latter half of the trading session, with the majority recording gains and turnover heading higher.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 852.27 points, adding 0.66 percent to Tuesday’s 846.66 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.80 percent to end at 2,179.53 points.

The banks index improved 1.91 percent, with Alpha earning 2.67 percent, National climbing 1.74 percent, Eurobank collecting 1.61 percent and Piraeus growing 1.04 percent.

Blue chips OPAP, Motor Oil and Mytilineos distributed dividends, but only OPAP posted a notable drop (5.65 percent) in its stock price, as Motor Oil slipped 0.94 percent and Mytilineos was unchanged.

Viohalco and Lamda Development were on the winning side, jumping 3.44 percent and 3.36 percent respectively, as Piraeus Port Authority gave up 1.11 percent.

In total 65 stocks saw gains, 38 took losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 66.9 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 62.7 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.82 percent to close at 70.17 points.