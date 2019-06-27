The ongoing trial of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party was interrupted on Thursday morning after a defendant collapsed in the court room and was taken to hospital.



Giorgos Patelis was in the stand when he fainted. Court officers called an ambulance while he was offered first aid.



Patelis, who is the leader of Golden Dawn’s Nikea chapter, is accused of informing party lawmaker Yiannis Lagos about the whereabouts of musician Pavlos Fyssas and organizing the group that killed him.



He was expected to take the stand on Friday. The trial will resume on Friday.



The GD trial, which has dragged on for more than four years, entered a new phase last week, with the suspects believed to have been involved in the murder of Fyssas taking the stand.

Fyssas was stabbed to death in the Piraeus district of Keratsini in September 2013, in a crime that triggered an investigation into the party, its members and their activities.