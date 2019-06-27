Turkey may re-examine acquisition of F-35 jets, paper says

Turkey may reconsider its decision to buy US-made F-35 fighter jets due to their technical problems and increase expense, according to sources in the Turkish military and Defence Ministry, cited by pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper on Thursday.



Turkish authorities also think the Lockheed Martin jets will make Turkey dependent on Washington, causing problems in delivery and maintenance due to possible US sanctions.



“Moreover, dependency on United States for the integration of national weapon systems to the jets is also seen as a serious security problem,” Yeni Safak reported.