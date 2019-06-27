Phenomenon | Anafi | July 1-14

“The function of art is to do more than tell it like it is; it’s to imagine what’s possible.” These words, written by American author and trailblazer bell hooks, form the guiding principle behind “Phenomenon,” a biennial artistic project taking place for the third time on the island of Anafi. “The third edition of ‘Phenomenon’ tries to investigate the role of art in an urgent political period where populism and authoritarian ideologies are rising everywhere in the world,” Iordanis Kerenidis and Piergiorgio Pepe, the directors of the project, told Kathimerini. “For us, art can play an important role, produce spaces for dialogue and common action, enable new ways to imagine collective life based on solidarity and mutual respect of differences.” The 15-day festival on the Cycladic island features visual arts, performances and film screenings in both indoor and outdoor spaces across the island as well as performances by 10 artists in residence. Festival highlights include a poetry reading by American writer Eileen Myles and a multimedia presentation from Lithuanian artist Deimantas Narkevicius. The “Phenomenon” art exhibition will open at the neoclassical New School in Hora on July 5, followed by a party at Argo Bar with a stunning view of the Aegean Sea. For artist biographies and details about the program, visit www.phenomenon.fr.