Chios court convicts 70-year-old to 20 years over child rape

A 70-year-old man was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison by a court on the eastern Aegean island of Chios after his conviction for the repeated rape of three children who had stayed at his house.

The man was a sports official on the nearby island of Lesvos and, as he himself claimed, trained “hundreds of children” during his career.

According to the testimony of the three siblings during the trial, they were repeatedly raped and the 70-year-old ensured their silence by threatening he would see to it that they never saw their mother again.

The defendant denied all the charges.

He had been entrusted with the children by their parents, because the father was frequently absent due to problems with the law, while the mother would regularly leave on business trips.