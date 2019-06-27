Four people acquitted over Chinook affair

An Athens court on Thursday acquitted four suspects who had been accused of breach of faith in connection with the procurement of Chinook military helicopters more than 20 years ago, citing lack of incriminating evidence.

Greek arms dealer Thomas Liakounakos, who is the former owner of and senior executive at Sonak, his close associate Ilias Arkoumaneas, and the former heads of arms procurements at the Defense Ministry between 1996 and 2002, Yiannis Sbokos and Antonis Kantas, had faced criminal charges of breach of faith and instigation of breach of faith.