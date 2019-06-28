In a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades called on Turkey to stop its violations of the Eastern Mediterranean island’s sovereign rights so that talks to reunify the island can resume.

According to government spokesperson Prodromos Prodromou, Anastasiades expressed his hope to Guterres that Nicosia will have his support so that conditions are restored that will allow the resumption of negotiations. The letter was dated June 14, when the Fatih drillship had already launched operations in the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

For his part, before leaving for Japan on Thursday to attend the G20 summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he wants energy to work as an incentive to resolve the Cyprus problem and ensure peace in the region.

Meanwhile it was announced on Thursday that a NATO team will inspect three Greek air bases in August to certify their suitability to be used by five unmanned surveillance aircraft known as Global Hawks.