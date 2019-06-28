Eight of nine defendants in Giakoumakis suicide trial found guilty

A court in Ioannina, northwestern Greece, on Friday handed guilty verdicts to eight of nine defendants over their role in causing a fellow student at the city's Dairy School to take his own life in 2015.

The former students were convicted for violently and viciously bullying 20-year-old Vangelis Giakoumakis for several months, leading to his suicide.

Five of the defendants were given sentences of 36 months in prison and the other three have been ordered to 150 hours each of community service as a result of the fact that they were minors at the time when their crimes were committed.

The five defendants with prison sentences have been given the option of buying off that time at a rate of 5 euros a day.

All eight plan to appeal the sentences.