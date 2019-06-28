Blind Date | Crete | To October 27

Adonis Volanakis takes curatorial liberties with “Blind Date: Versions of Artistic Citizenship,” showcasing a selection of artworks that at a first glance do not fit together. Drawing from the permanent collections of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Rethymno on Crete, as well as newer works, the exhibition explores art’s place in museums. Mediums include painting, sculpture and video and performance art. Volanakis is a performance artist with experience directing dance, theater and opera. For details, visit www.cca.gr. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Museum of Contemporary Art, 26 Mesolongiou, Rethymno, tel 28310.525.30