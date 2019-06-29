Jazz in July | Crete | July 1-20

Greece’s largest island welcomes the 8th Jazz in July Festival in the charming old village of Vamos. The festival gets under way at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 1, with three Greek jazz musicians – Nikos Touliatos, Yotis Kiourtsoglou and Anatoly Vapirov. On July 11, the multitalented, writer-musician duo Sakis Papadimitriou and Georgia Syllaiou will perform together, with Papadimitriou on the piano and Syllaiou on vocals. For ticket prices and details about the rest of the program, visit www.jazzinjuly.gr.