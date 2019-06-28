The Chinese ownership of Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) pledged to seek the progress and prosperity of its asset, during Friday’s annual general meeting.



"Cosco is an international company that invests not only in Piraeus but also elsewhere. However, we shall continue to invest here, as we want to have our own rice here in Piraeus," said Captain Fu Chengqiu, CEO of OLP, which is majority owned by China’s Cosco Shipping, in response to a question over Cosco’s moves in neighboring countries such as Italy.



He explained that the Italian port in question has a small capacity of just 1.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units per year, while in Piraeus Cosco is eyeing 10 million teus.