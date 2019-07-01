Curtis Harding | Athens | July 16

Hailed for his visceral multilayered take on soul, American singer-songwriter Curtis Harding will be stopping in Athens on his European tour for a show at Gazarte on Tuesday, July 16. The singer from Atlanta, Georgia combines rock’n’roll, space-age effects and an impassioned vocal style, as demonstrated in great songs such as “Next Time,” “Keep on Shining,” “Need Your Love” and “Ghost of You.” Tickets start from 16 euros at pre-booking and will go up to 19 euros once the early bird batch is sold out. They can be purchased online at www.viva.gr, by phone at 11879 or at Media Markt, Seven Spot and Reload stores.



Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.346.0347, www.gazarte.gr