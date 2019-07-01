Cirque du Soleil | Athens | July 18 - August 4

In its 43rd production since 1984, the world-renowned Cirque du Soleil presents “Bazaar,” a performance inspired by lively Indian marketplaces. Experience the colorful spectacle composed of more than 90 acrobats, dancers and artists as they take over the old Athens airport, which has hosted countless activities, including portions of the 2004 Summer Olympics, since flight operations ended. On July 18, the troupe will lay out their iconic tent and perform under the Big Top for more than two weeks. Led by a vivacious maestro, the show will include a trapeze duo, fire displays and the traditional Indian sport of mallakhamb. Tickets begin at 39 euros from www.viva.gr and tel 11876. For more details, visit cirquedusoleil.com.