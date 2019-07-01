Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker | Athens | July 2

(ANNE VAN AERSCHOT)

Hailed as one of the greatest living choreographers, Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker has created a performance for Bach’s Six Cello Suites, which she is bringing to Athens just days after Yo-Yo Ma presented his take on the series in the Greek capital. Along with four dancers from her world-famous Rosas group and cellist Jean-Guihen Queyras, De Keersmaeker will make her debut at the Herod Atticus Theater as part of the Athens Festival in a performance praised by critics as “a sublime moment of grace and beauty.” The title, “Mitten wir im Leben sind / Bach6CelloSuiten,” refers to “Mitten wir im Leben sind mit dem Tod umfangen” (In the midst of life we are in death), Martin Luther’s German translation of a Latin hymn - words which have also been engraved on the tombstone of Pina Bausch. The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets and details are available at www.greekfestival.gr.



Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.928.2900