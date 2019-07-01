NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Police arrest suspect in cannabis plantation raid

Crime

Officers of Attica Security's Anti-Drugs Squad on Monday arrested one man in connection to a cannabis plantation discovered in a forested area near the village of Inoi, in West Attica.

The 50-year-old suspect is believed to be responsible for the organization, cultivation and supervision of the plantation.

Officers seized 930 cannabis plants ranging from 0.10 to 0.95 in height, along with cultivation equipment.

The suspect appeared before an Athens prosecutor on Monday.

