Attica burglary racket broken up by police

Six suspected member of a burglary racket believed to be behind at least 22 break-ins and thefts in northeastern Attica faced an Athens prosecutor on Monday on multiple theft charges.



The racket’s loot is believed to be worth in excess of 328,000 euros.



The six suspects were arrested following a police sweep in the areas of Zefyri and Ano Liosia last Friday.



Another six suspected racket members have been identified and are being sought, police sources said.



The racket members roamed the streets of northeastern Attica in four vehicles, looking for empty homes that they subsequently targeted.



A search of the suspects’ homes turned up 12,145 euros in cash, an air gun, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, 19 cell phones and numerous tools they are believed to have used to break in to properties.