ATHEX: Benchmark maintains its year-high for another day

The Greek stock market demonstrated a clear lack of direction during Tuesday’s session, with banks and the majority of smaller stocks heading lower while the other blue chips offset earlier losses and kept the benchmark afloat.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 874.47 points, adding just 0.01 percent to Monday’s 874.38 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.08 percent to end at 2,227.68 points as mid-caps slipped 0.31 percent.

The banks index contracted 0.73 percent, as National fell 1.87 percent, Piraeus gave up 1.16 percent and Alpha shrank 0.57 percent. Eurobank stayed put. Fourlis Holdings grew 2.27 percent, Viohalco augmented 1.85 percent and PPC climbed 1.81 percent while Sarantis declined 1.93 percent.

In total 47 stocks went up, 55 took losses and 29 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 63.7 million euros, up from Monday’s 58.5 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange also advanced 0.01 percent to close at 73.04 points.