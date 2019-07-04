Tension remains high in the Aegean as Turkish fighter jets have embarked on a barrage of airspace violations.



On Wednesday, Greek military officials recorded 42 violations by Turkish aircraft which also engaged in five mock dogfights with Greek jets in the area south of Rhodes as well between Chios and Samos near the Turkish coast.



On Tuesday, 12 armed F-16s conducted 30 violations in the area between Rhodes and Kastellorizo in the southeast Aegean. They also engaged in six mock dogfights with Greek aircraft.



Turkish violations usually intensify when Greece is in a pre-election period.