Rouvikonas raid offices of Athens Voice newspaper

Around 15 members of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) on Thursday vandalized the offices of Athens Voice newspaper in Athens. The assailants used crowbars to smash furniture and equipment, while also splashing black paint on the walls.



In a post on the anarchist Indymedia website, Rouvikonas said the attack was in protest at a controversial comment that appeared on the newspaper’s online edition regarding the death of Gayane Kassardjian, a 50-year-old Armenian woman working off the books as a private caregiver at the Nikaia General Hospital near Piraeus.



The woman died of injuries after jumping out of a window to evade a possible inspection of her residence and work permit.