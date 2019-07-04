ATHEX: PPC and banks keep index on winning streak

PPC and bank stocks kept the benchmark afloat for a seventh straight day on Thursday, taking it to a 53-month high, with high turnover despite the US Independence Day holiday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 892.94 points, adding 0.18 percent to Wednesday’s 891.31 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.80 percent to end at 2,251.51 points, while mid-caps grew 1.66 percent.

The banks index rose 1.57 percent, as National earned 2.70 percent, Piraeus climbed 2.24 percent, Eurobank grabbed 2.06 percent and Alpha collected 0.39 percent. PPC increased 6.51 percent, while Coca-Cola HBC slumped 5.33 percent.

In total 65 stocks advanced, 43 declined and 23 stayed put.



Turnover amounted to 79.5 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 106.7 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange improved 0.11 percent to close at 72.80 points.