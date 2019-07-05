Firefighters resume efforts to douse blaze on Evia

A large firefighting force on Friday morning resumed efforts to douse a large blaze that broke out on the island of Evia on Thursday.

Efforts continued through the night to put out three fire fronts - in Kymi, Pyrgri and Aghios Georgios - while waterdropping aircraft joined the operation at first light on Friday morning.

Although the fires were not threatening residential areas, the fire service ordered the evacuation of four settlements - Gavalas, Dafni, Neohori and Lofiskos as a preventive measures.

Outgoing regional governor Kostas Bakoyannis and his deputy Fanis Spanos visited Gavalas.

The blaze started shortly after lunchtime on Thursday in Manikia, a stretch of brush and farmland.

A 64-year-old man who was arrested in Manikia on Thursday on suspicion of starting the fire through negligence, was to face a prosecutor in Halkida on Friday.