Turkish provocations undermining peace drive, Anastasiades tells UN's Guterres

In a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has emphasized that Turkey's activities in the eastern Mediterranean are undermining any efforts at reviving UN-mediated peace talks to reunited the divided island.

In the letter, which is dated June 14 and seen by Kathimerini Cyprus, Anastasiades calls on Guterres to help stop Turkish provocations in the region.

He also repeated his vision for a more decentralized federal government and his proposal for the relaunch of exploratory talks between him and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

