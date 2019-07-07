This election is unusual in many ways. It is the first time it happen with the summer well underway. That it happens now is a consequence of a very recent popular verdict. This proximity with the European election, and the similarity of issues under consideration, may have led some people to think that they have turned their verdict in already, that they have fulfilled their obligation as citizens. However, the important election is this one. Everything is at stake now. And the composition of the new parliament _ how many parties will be represented, having reached the required 3 percent threshold, which, in turn, will affect the size of the winner's majority _ may hinge on a few votes. Ten years after the crisis broke out, this election may mark its end. No conscientious citizen can ignore what's at stake.