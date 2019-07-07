NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Two dead in car crash in central Greece

Two people died when the car they were in veered off its course and crashed into a street light on the Agia-Larisa highway, in central Greece, early Sunday morning.

According to local news website larissanet.gr, it took more than one hour for the firefighters to to cut through metal sheets and pull out the two dead passengers, a 19-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man.

The 23-year-old driver of the vehicle survived the accident and was arrested.

Police are investigating the causes of the incident. 

