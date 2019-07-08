Turkish FM spox calls on Mitsotakis to 'swiftly revitalize' dialogue

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman on Monday congratulated Greece's Prime Minister-elect Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his victory in the Sunday’s general elections, voicing hope he will seek to restart bilateral talks.

“With the establishment of the government under the leadership of Mitsotakis, we hope that our bilateral relations will be further enhanced on the basis of the friendship between Turkish-Greek peoples,” Hami Aksoy said in a statement.



“To this end, we want to swiftly revitalize existing dialogue channels and start our contacts as soon as possible to address issues on our agenda,” he added.