American scientist still missing in Crete

The search for a missing American scientist entered its sixth day in Crete on Monday.

Suzanne Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute at Dresden University, Germany, was attending the Orthodox Academy in Hania when she was reported missing last Tuesday.

The friends of Eaton, who is a mother of two sons and the wife of British scientist Tony Hyman, have reportedly offered a 50,000 euro reward for any information about her whereabouts.