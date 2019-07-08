ATHEX: Bourse in sell mode after result of election

Traders booked recent profits on Monday at Athinon Avenue, selling the confirmation of the government change in Athens, though the suspension of trading for the OPAP stock generated rumors and concerns about the course of one of Europe’s biggest gaming companies.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 878.17 points, shedding 1.84 percent from Friday’s 894.66 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2.15 percent to end at 2,203.05 points, but small-caps expanded 0.92 percent.

The banks index slumped 6.09 percent, as Piraeus lost 7.10 percent, Alpha fell 6.78 percent, National dropped 5.81 percent and Eurobank conceded 5.06 percent. PPC decreased 3.24 percent, while GEK Terna improved 1.93 percent.

In total 37 stocks enjoyed gains, 61 sustained losses and 26 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 91.6 million euros, down from last Friday’s 97 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.91 percent to close at 72.04 points.