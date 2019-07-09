Woman found dead on Crete feared to be missing US scientist

The body of a woman found on Crete is feared to be that of an American scientist, missing since last week.



Reports Tuesday said a body was found inside a cave near the settlement of Xamoudochori, in Hania, about 10 kilometers from the place where Suzanne Eaton was last seen last Tuesday.



Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute at Dresden University, Germany, had been attending the Orthodox Academy in Hania.



Eaton was the mother of two sons and the wife of British scientist Tony Hyman.



“It is with enormous sadness and regret that we announce the tragic demise of our dearest friend and colleague, Suzanne Eaton,” the institute said in a statement issued on Tuesday.



“We are deeply shocked and disturbed by this tragic event. Suzanne was an outstanding and inspiring scientist, a loving spouse and mother, an athlete as well as a truly wonderful person beloved to us all. Her loss is unbearable,” it said.